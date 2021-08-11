MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Oh baby! It was an unexpected car ride for mother-to-be Kaylee Vigor!

The Mobile native gave birth to a baby girl, riding on Interstate 10, just minutes away from the hospital. The passenger seat became her labor and delivery room.

Vigor said she was having a little bit of pain so she and her boyfriend left Mobile and headed to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola and their little miracle just couldn't wait.

Vigor said, "I probably said over 20 times: I just cannot believe I gave birth to her in my car. I was having like pains, but we didn't think they were labor pains because my stomach was hard like how a normal contraction makes it."

Vigor was at her dad's house in West Mobile when the pain started. Her midwife told her to head to the hospital just in case. With her boyfriend behind the wheel, the hour and a half drive to Sacred Heart in Pensacola proved to be just too long for Vigor's baby girl.

"About 40 minutes from the hospital, my water broke and I told my boyfriend, I think my water just broke and about 30 minutes later, she made her entrance into the world, when we were about 10 minutes from the hospital."

At 4lbs, 10oz, Pyper Jean was born. Vigor said she really didn't feel too much pain and instincts kicked right in.

"When she came out, I started yelling 'call 911' and I got her to breath by myself. I caught her by myself and the 911 operator said 'do you need an ambulance'. I was like no, we're only about eight minutes from the hospital."

When they got to Sacred Heart, Vigor's boyfriend ran and got the nurses who took her and the baby inside. Pyper, a preemie, didn't even have to go into the NICU.

Pyper's father, Eli Eidson said, "I'm glad she's super cute." Vigor added, "Yeah, She is absolutely the cutest thing I've ever seen."

On top of all of this, Vigor and her boyfriend told FOX10 News they both have COVID. Luckily, they said it's mild cases.

The little family is expected to leave the hospital Thursday.