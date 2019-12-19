Neighbors in the Wilmer area are a bit alarmed after an early morning law enforcement officer involved shooting Thursday.
"I just heard this 'pow, pow, pow ,pow,' said Elizabeth King, a neighbor. "At first I thought it was firecrackers."
"My wife looked out the kitchen door and said 'oh my goodness, look at all the blue lights'," said Willis Dreading, who lives down the street from the home.
Dreading said children were just a few houses down when shots rang out.
"A lady down the street on the other end of the street called my wife and said that her kids was at the bus stop which is right at this corner 3 or 4 houses from where it happened and said she come running back home, one of the girls said 'mama mama, somebody's shooting a gun over there'," Dreading said.
Deputies blocked a portion of Old Moffat Rd. off as the investigation continued into the afternoon. Many residents had to detour back to their homes.
"I was like what's going on and ya know, nobody would tell you nothing like it always is, you know," said King.
