A man who says he lives in the home fired into by law enforcement agents says it was his fiancee who was hit by gunfire.
Christopher McLeod talks what he saw about 6:30 Thursday morning while he says he was taking out garbage.
And speaking of his fiancee, Ann Rylee, "I just hope she's okay."
McLeod says Rylee was shot Thursday morning while inside a house on Old Moffat Road.
McLeod says he lives at the house with Rylee when he saw law enforcement agents pull up.
McLeod said, "They were all in unmarked vehicles, and, I was thinking, I didn't know what was happening, but, then, they all stopped right in front of my house and they got out out of the cars with rifles in their hands in full body suits ready to go."
McLeod describes what happened next.
He says, "They told us to put our hands up and, then, they went in the house, and my fiancee was startled and, then, they started firing gunshots."
McLeod says the victim, Rylee, was hit several times.
As for what he could see, Rylee said, "I saw two police officers outside the house shooting into the house. That was all I could see. I was down in the dirt."
Agents surrounded McLeod.
He said, "They asked us to put our hands up when we were outside, me and him, and they said, 'Are you McLeod?' And I said, 'Yes, I'm McLeod.' They said, 'Nicholas McLeod?' I said, 'No, I'm Christopher McLeod: that's my uncle.' "
But McLeod says his thoughts are on his fiancee.
He said, "First and foremost is hoping my fiancee is okay and hoping she recovers fully."
At last report, Rylee was in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.