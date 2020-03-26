A very special homecoming at Mobile Regional Airport Thursday.
A group of University of South Alabama students stuck in Peru due to COVID-19 restrictions are back in Mobile.
It's a story people in Mobile and even President Trump followed very closely.
Three students and an emergency medical services instructor arrived at Mobile Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.
They were part of a program with three other American universities.
But they couldn't get home when Peru abruptly closed its borders and stopped international flights in efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The White House, U.S. State Department, and others worked to get permission to fly planes to Peru to get the students back.
Zach McCleery said they felt safe, but where was an anxious moment.
McCleery said, "When the Peruvian government announced that they were was going to shut their borders down for an indefinite period of time, that's really what kind of shook me. I don't know how long we're going to be here for."
Two students managed to make it back early, but the instructor and the other students missed the cutoff by just 15 minutes.
Jasmine Ferguson says the scariest moment was when they realized they were going to be quarantined 15 days in another country.
She talked about what it feels like to be back home.
Ferguson said, "Like, words cannot describe. Words cannot describe. I am so happy and elated to be back with my family and just be healthy, and I have a story to tell when I get older, but I'm just happy to be home, like elated."
The school has advised the students and instructor to do another 14 day quarantine, but at least it's here in Mobile.
And Jasmine says she's happy she can get some home cooked meals.
