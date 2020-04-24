GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) -- Severe weather swept through George County Thursday morning causing minor damage across Lucedale.
In the more rural parts there were several damaged trees and downed power lines, but the damage was widespread.
The dark clouds, sounds of the tornado siren, and the high winds ripping through was all too surreal for the Mack family.
"We had a two-story house and it took the whole top. My husband was in bed at the time and I shook him and we were like running down the stairs," said Macy Mack.
Macy Mack said her home was completely destroyed 21 years ago by a tornado that came through the area.
“The insurance company built this house," Mack said. "And then when this happened, I said ‘oh not again’. Hid in my closet and I was just praying, ‘please stop’.”
Once the storm passed, Mack said she walked out of her home to find her once beautiful garden in complete disarray. The roof of her barn was torn off and wrapped around a tree.
Her husband and sons worked to clean up the downed trees and other debris.
“They’re cleaning up the trees. They cut down the trees that were on his truck,” she said.
