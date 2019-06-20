PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) - A dozen 911 calls placed the morning of a destructive Perdido Key condo fire show the shear panic in the voices of those who had to escape the fire, and those who watched on in fear.
Amazingly, despite the fire spreading quickly to several Key Harbour and Pescador Landing condos early Wednesday morning, nobody died, and only two people were injured.
One woman placed a call to 911 shortly after discovering the fire was tearing through her apartment.
"O.K., I've just broken into my neighbor's house so I can get out, [the] building's on fire," the exasperated woman told the operator. "Oh my God the smoke is everywhere."
Moments later, her muffled voice says, "I've just got to get out," shortly before telling the 911 operator she made it out alive.
Several of the victims told FOX10 the effort of nearby Waffle House employees to bang on condo doors, waking people up in the fire, very well may have saved lives.
In all, more than two dozen residences were destroyed. The American Red Cross stepped in Wednesday to help all of the displaced people.
Fire investigators tell FOX10 News it appears the fire started with a blown air conditioning unit, but the investigation is ongoing.
