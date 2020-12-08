ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In conjunction with Winter at The Wharf events, officials announced that the ice-skating rink is now open.
They say the rink features real ice and that guests can grab a pair of skates and glide, spin or fall into the holiday season and share this unique experience with family and friends.
The rink is will be open until January 18, 2021 and hours will vary by date. Click here for details. Reservations are not necessary.
The rink is located at 2301 Canal Road. General admission cost is $12 per person. Individuals can also get a combo pass which includes the Ferris Wheel and ice rink for $17. Credit cards only. Frequent skater passes are also available for $100 for 10 passes.
For birthday party information and pricing, contact Jade Hubbard at 251-224-1000 or jadej@alwharf.com. A waiver is required and can be e-signed before you arrive. Guests younger than 19 must have a parent or guardian signature to skate.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place with sanitation stations for guests’ convenience. We encourage skaters and spectators to maintain a six-foot distance from other groups and wear a facial covering.
