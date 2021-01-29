GULF SHORES, Ala. – Gulf State Park Pier will reopen to the public on Saturday, January 30, at 6:00 a.m.
Since the destruction caused by Hurricane Sally on September 16, 2020, contractors and staff members have worked diligently to reopen the Pier.
Approximately 725 feet of the Pier has been repaired and will be accessible for anglers on both sides. The remaining southern portion of the structure, which sustained significantly greater damage, will remain closed.
Gulf State Park Pier features major upgrades from the renovation project completed in 2020. The entire wood decking and railings have been upgraded with sustainably sourced ipe wood. This hardwood is extremely durable and will increase the life expectancy of the structure. All lighting on the Pier meets the USFWS turtle-friendly standards. Additionally, the fish cleaning station has been upgraded and restroom facilities have been refurbished. These enhancements will improve the experience of anglers and sightseers for many years to come.
The original renovation project was approved and funded by the Natural Resource Damage Assessment Program, Alabama Trustee Implementation Group. DCNR Commissioner Christopher M. Blankenship represents the State of Alabama on this group.
“It is gratifying to be able to start 2021 with the reopening of one of our most significant amenities,” said Lamar Pendergrass, Alabama State Parks’ Southern Regional Operations Supervisor. “Opening the Pier is a testament to the resilience and passion of our staff.”
The Pier will be open to the public 24/7 with staff onsite from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, the maximum capacity stands at 200 occupants. Considering the extended length of time anglers devote to their sport and the fluidity of sightseers, the capacity will be monitored to allow the approximate proportion of 125 anglers and 75 sightseers.
Gulf State Park offers endless adventure, from the rolling Gulf waters to the serene maritime forests. Explore more at www.alapark.com.
