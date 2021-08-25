MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Mobile homicide investigators with a real murder mystery on their hands. They're trying to figure out who killed Ronald Cummings.

According to Mobile police, Cummings was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his Chrysler 300 just before 10pm on August 12th. His vehicle crashed into a church on Union Ave.

Brandon Richardson was very close with his Uncle Ronald. He said Cummings was a construction painter and a father of four. His murder was a shock to their family.

"If you knew him, you loved him. He was a fun, outgoing person. He was a hardworking person. Loved to go fishing,” Richardson said, “I talked to him, probably about three hours before he was killed, and I didn't find out until the next day so waking up to a phone call like that it was detrimental. Very disturbing."

Richardson said the church where Cummings was found dead is five minutes from Cummings mother's home.

Richardson said he doesn’t know anyone who would want Cummings dead

"That's the puzzling part, you know? He didn't have any enemies. Everybody he ran across he got along with so he was really a loving person," Richardson said.

Cummings’ funeral is Saturday at 1pm.

If you know anything about this case, call the Mobile Police Department