MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police in Southhaven, Miss. are attempting to locate two individuals captured on surveillance video after a toddler boy was found abandoned at a Goodwill store.
Police say on Monday, December 14 at approximately 9:40 a.m. the child was abandoned at the store located at 57 Stateline Road East.
They say the suspect, a light-skinned black male wearing black jogging pants and a black cowboy hat, dropped the child off with a plastic bag containing a change of clothes and a note before leaving the scene on foot.
Police say responding officers were unable to locate the suspect. The child is approximately 2-years-old and was unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.
Police later released captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned.
If you recognize this child or have any information that will help Detectives, please call the Southhaven Police Department at 662-393-8652, or email us at TIPS@southaven.org.
