Impact 100 Baldwin County’s 2020 membership drive is now underway. Impact 100 is open to all women in Baldwin County who would like to join together to make a positive impact on our communities.
Impact 100 is a simple concept: women working together to provide grants to county nonprofit organizations It is open to all women throughout the county. Each Impact member contributes $1000 which is combined with all members contributions, to provide significant financial grants. Last year, Impact awarded five grants of $101,000each. Since its inception, it has awarded more than $3.6 million in grants to more than 30 nonprofits.
Impact’s membership has grown from 82 members in 2008 to more than 500 members. This year’s goal is to increase membership to 550 . At the conclusion of the membership drive March 31, the amount of the 2020 grant funds will be announced, and the grant application and selection process begins. The selection process involves a thorough vetting of all applications, member focus groups and onsite visits. All members vote on the finalists, deciding which nonprofits will receive grants for the year.
Impact provides an opportunity to truly make a difference, as well as networking and social opportunities.
A membership event will be held on March 17 from 4:30 -6:00 PM at M & F Casuals, 380 Fairhope Ave, in downtown Fairhope. Women interested in learning about Impact are invited. For additional information, visit www.Impact100BaldwinCounty.org
