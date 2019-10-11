Do you know how to stay safe if fire should break out in your home?
This week is National Fire Prevention Week and, Friday, Mobile Fire-Rescue held its 2019 Fire Safety Expo.
There were fire safety events like a house burn and rescue and training demonstrations, among others.
Fire officials said there's important information we should all know about fire safety.
Steven Millhouse with Mobile Fire-Rescue said, "Have proper smoke alarms that work in your home and in your businesses and, then, of course, again, have a plan, and practice that plan. Know how to get out of the building in case of a fire, where to go, have a special meeting place, and, of course, call 911 and stay out of the building."
Friday's Fire Expo was sponsored by Franklin Primary Health Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.