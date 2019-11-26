We're going to have to wait a little longer to find out if a new group, and which one, could operate Hank Aaron Stadium.
The Stimpson administration had proposed a resolution before the Mobile City Council authorizing assignment of the lease with the past Baybears owners to Mobile Sports and Entertainment Group.
But another group, led by minor league baseball team owner Tim Bennett, has also asked the city council to take over the lease agreement.
A special city council committee will hear presentations from both groups next Monday morning, December 2nd, at 9 am.
