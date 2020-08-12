The future of facial recognition technology might depend on one very specific part of the face: the area around your eyes.
Before the global COVID-19 pandemic, facial recognition systems worked by comparing measurements between different facial features.
That's hard to do when you're wearing a mask over your mouth and nose.
Facial recognition companies say they're working on it...
Several tech companies are considering new algorithms that would ignore the face below the nose in a picture, and possibly incorporate iris recognition to identify people.
To test it out, researchers are currently working on just analyzing the visible portion of the face, rather than first trying to detect, say, a mask or a pair of sunglasses. They say by ignoring those objects, it may speed up the overall process of recognizing the person in an image.
While COVID is creating a bit of a problem for facial recognition software, it's also increased the popularity...as more and more businesses look to contact-free security options in efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
Even if these new algorithms succeed, there may still be ways to cloak yourself to facial recognition software.
If you're wearing a mask and sunglasses, for instance, hardly any of your face would be visible in a picture....but chances are...you wouldn't be doing that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.