The Everblue Arts Festival kicks off June 1, 2019 in Baldwin County.
The 10 day festival in Fairhope is Alabama’s only professional summer arts festival. It features professional singers, actors and other artists taking the stage for performances throughout the week.
Tickets for each evening are $25 per person and include dinner or appetizers.
For more information, visit everbluearts.com.
