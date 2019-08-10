GRAND BAY, Ala.(WALA)-- Rising costs and stagnant fire fees push Grand Bay's volunteer firefighters to raise money on their own.
"I dont like standing on the side of the road with a fire boot. one thing, it's dangerous and you know, I feel like we don't need to beg for money," said Chief Grayling Christian.
They felt putting on a car and truck show would help them raise money for the department in a more creative way.
"I figured if I put on this event and get some money raised for our guys, get some better equipment for our guys," said Gavin Chandler.
Events like this also allow the community an opportunity to simply show their support while having fun and, for some, getting to take home some pretty cool trophies.
"They're looked over. I mean, they don't make a lot of money and events like this really help them and I'm glad that we could really come out and help them," said Robert Respess.
"We had a real good turn out today and real proud. this is our first one so hopefully it'll become an annual thing for us."
Firefighters planned the event in just two and a half months and had 128 vehicles show off.
