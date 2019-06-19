Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Members of a Florida-based organization hope to honor fallen Mobile police officer, Sean Tuder, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.
Fallen Officer Foundation members rally our state and local leaders as they work to gain community support for the inaugural Sean Tuder "Blue Bowl" co-ed flag football tournament at the Jaguar Training Center next month.
The Blue Bowl honors the sacrifice made by officer Sean Tuder, while remembering his family.
"My father was a police officer that was killed in the line of duty. That is the reason why we started this foundation, is because I wanted to help other families that have been through what I've been through and I just wanted them to know that they're not forgotten, that's the most important thing,” said Fallen Officers Foundation Founder, Rosemary Zore.
Fallen Officers Foundation members travel to communities across the nation, touching the lives of families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
60% of money raised will be given to officer Tuder's family at the event.
"It's a touch, it's part of closure. It's never going to bring back their loved one. I get a little emotional when I talk about this part. It's so touching when you present that check and the family looks at us and says thank you for never forgetting and we'll never forget them," said Fallen Officers Foundation VP, Mike Randall.
Randall stresses the importance of community support through sponsorship, participation and attendance to make for a successful event.
"When you take the field to play in this game, you are all uniting for the one purpose in support of law enforcement and in support of Sean Tuder."
Around a game that everyone loves...
"Football!"
Foundation members have also started the Sean Tuder college scholarship which will also be presented the night of the game.
For more information about the benefit event or that scholarship visit www.seantuder.com
