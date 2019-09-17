MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A hangar at the Airbus Assembly plant in Mobile has been temporarily shut down following an incident that triggered a fire-suppression system, company officials said Tuesday.
The incident happened on Friday during off-production time. Airbus officials told FOX10 News that it occurred in one of the support hangars at the manufacturing facility. Company officials say no one was hurt, and there is no indication that there actually was a fire.
The hangar has been closed as assessment teams try to determine what caused the fire-fighting foam to be deployed. Teams are evaluating whether two planes that were in the hangar at the time were damaged, according to the company.
Airbus said it is communicating with customers to keep them informed.
The European airplane manufacturer broke ground in 2013 on an assembly plant the Mobile Aeroplex at Brookely, its first major assembly plant in North America. The assembly line opened in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.