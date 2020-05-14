MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Revenue Commissioner said incorrect property tax notices were mailed to property owners in Mobile County.
Commissioner Kim Hastie said a software error is to blame for the problem.
In a statement, Hastie said, "All property valuation notices for 'real property' received this week should be disregarded. New valuation notices will be mailed out next week."
The notices will be labeled "Corrected Notice" at the top and will contain the correct property valuations based on current appraisals.
The deadline to appeal property valuations will still be June 12.
