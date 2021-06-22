LOXLEY, ALA. (WALA)- An alarming scene captured on video Sunday night in a Robertsdale neighborhood.

Police said three cars were set on fire right in front of a Gemstone Drive home in Loxley. The arsonist is still on the run, police said.

The area is right in between Robertsdale and Loxley, not far from County Road 55.

Cheray Bixler, who lives in that neighborhood, said it's normally very quiet, but that changed when someone terrorized neighbors with fire.

Bixler said she was brushing her teeth Sunday night before 11pm when she heard a loud boom.

Bixler said, “I heard a big boom and then my floor shook, and so I just thought it was really really odd so you know and I looked out the window and I see that my neighbor's house is on fire.”

As she later found out, it wasn't her neighbors home. Instead, it was their three cars parked in the front yard that were going up in flames, bursting just feet away from where they live. The neighbors were still inside their home, Bixler said.

“We just were screaming. When we found out that they were in there, we just kept screaming, trying to be really, really loud hoping that they would hear us and come out,” said Bixler.

Finally, Bixler said police got the family of three safely out of their home and firefighters went to work on the blaze.

Robertsdale Police said the fire is arson and the person or persons responsible are still on the run.

The aftermath of burnt out cars just outside of Bixler’s door is a haunting reminder.

“To know that somebody purposely came in here and doused our neighbor's car with fire, set it on fire, is just very unnerving. It's disturbing how somebody could do that,” Bixler said.

Neighbors also told FOX10 News that they recall seeing a suspicious vehicle in the neighborhood before and after the fire and they’ve told police that information.

If you know anything about this arson please call police right away.