Mobile's Independence Day celebration has moved from Battleship Memorial Park to Downtown Mobile to Cooper Riverside Park.
The party gets started at 2 p.m. with live music, outdoor family fun, food available for purchase, and much more. Mardi Gras Park will also be available for picnicking, outdoor fun and viewing the fireworks show.
GulfQuest will be open from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. for exhibit tours ($5) and to buy an all-day pass for the water slide ($5).
At 7 p.m., the Mobile Symphonic Pops Band will begin their concert featuring traditional patriotic songs and other favorite tunes. The Mobile Pops, a non-profit symphonic concert band, provides numerous concerts in the Greater Mobile area that are free to the public.
At 9 p.m. sharp, there will be a fireworks extravaganza on the Mobile River sponsored by the City of Mobile.
At 9:15 p.m., Emerge Show & Band conclude the day’s celebration in GulfQuest’s amphitheater playing “show stopping renditions of Top 40, Funk, Motown, Blues, R&B.” They’re known “for their energy, enthusiasm and the ability to leave listeners wanting more!”
FAIRHOPE:
The City of Fairhope will host its annual Fourth of July Concert & Fireworks display again this year on Saturday, July 4th in Henry George Park and the Fairhope Municipal Pier.
The Baldwin Pops Band Independence Day Concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Henry George Park. A variety of patriotic music will be played before and during the fireworks display. The Fairhope fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
FOLEY:
Fourth of July Celebration at OWA in Foley, July 4-7.
The celebrating at OWA will not be limited to Indepence Day, with activities happening all through the long holiday weekend. Look for games, music, food and fireworks. A complete schedule is here.
GULF SHORES:
The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate the Fourth of July with a stunning fireworks display, beginning at 9pm on Thursday, July 4. Fireworks will be shot from the Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier.
ORANGE BEACH:
Perdido Beach Resort will once again celebrate our nation’s independence with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4th.
DAPHNE:
Daphne’s Fourth of July Celebration begins at 5pm at Al Trione Sports Complex. There will be waterslides, inflatables, games & FREE concessions. Fireworks begin at dusk.
CHICKASAW:
Fourth of July Celebration from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Miller Park featuring fireworks, live music, inflatables, food trucks, shaved ice, free watermelon.
PENSACOLA:
Sertoma's 4th of July has a Fireworks display over Pensacola Bay on Thursday, July 4th, 2019, at 9:00 pm.
There will be FREE activities throughout the day, from 11:00 am until 6:00 pm, in Seville Square to include a FREE Children’s Area with inflatables, rock climbing wall, pony rides, Character Meet & Greet, face painting, and much more!
There will also be a variety of Arts and Crafts vendors, Food vendors, and live entertainment on the Bayfront stage in the evening. Most food vendors will stay open until 9 pm.
DAUPHIN ISLAND:
Fireworks, 'Jaws' part of Dauphin Island's 4th of July
“Jaws” will be showing on the beach and fireworks will light up the sky as locals and tourists celebrate the Fourth of July on Dauphin Island.
Mayor Jeff Collier predicted many visitors will turn this year’s Fourth -- which falls on a Thursday -- into a four-day weekend.
“We’re expecting really good crowds,” he said. “The Fourth being on a Thursday will give people an excuse to come on down and start the long weekend early.”
“Jaws” is part of the town’s summertime Family Movie Nights series, sponsored by Greer’s Markets, and will be shown Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, at West End Beach. Both showings will begin at dusk. The annual fireworks display is set for 9 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at the public beach beside Dauphin Island Elementary.
Admission to the movies and fireworks is free. People are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, bug spray and snacks. No pets, glass containers or grills are allowed.
Despite the fact that “Jaws” features shark attacks that terrify a resort community, Mayor Collier said movie-goers relish the showing every year.
“They expect to see it,” he said. “They love it.”
As for the fireworks, people pack the beach to view them, while hundreds of others launch their boats to see them from another vantage point.
Earlier in the day of the Fourth, members of the Dauphin Island Veterans Association will present a patriotic ceremony at 11 a.m. at Water Tower Plaza. It, too, is open to the public.
CLOSING: In observance of Independence Day, the Wave Transit System will not operate bus service on Thursday, July 4. Wave officials say routes will resume their regular schedules on Friday, July 5. If you have any questions, please call 251-344-6600.
