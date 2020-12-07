THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - One person is dead following an accident at Browder & Sons Veneer Monday morning.
Mayor Sheldon Day confirmed the death.
Day released the following statement: "The Thomasville Police Department, Thomasville Fire Department, and ASAP Ambulance responded to a call at Browder & Son Veneer early this morning due to an industrial accident. The accident has resulted in the unfortunate death of a Browder & Son employee. The accident remains under investigation at this time. The name of the employee is being withheld until proper notification can be made to the family of the deceased.
Please join me in lifting up thoughts and prayers for this dear family and everyone at Browder & Sons Veneer."
This is a developing story.
