MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health expects break ground in Daphne at 11 a.m. Wednesday on the construction of a new 79,110-square-foot office building.
According to a news release, Infirmary Health is investing more than $26 million in the project that will make healthcare more accessible to people in Daphne, Malbis and Spanish Fort.
The medical office building is scheduled to open in April 2021.
The building will feature a neoclassical Greek architectural style intended to honor the Greek heritage of the Malbis community.
The state-of-the-art facility will be located on the south side of U.S. Hwy 90, and east of Thomas Hospital Emergency-Malbis which is located at the intersection of U.S. 90 and County Road 181.
Initially, the medical office building will house two medical clinics, Diagnostic and Medical Clinic and Infirmary Occupational Health -- covering more than 14 specialties including cardiology, ophthalmology, internal medicine, and family medicine. There will be a total of 25 physicians including 15 full-time referring physicians at this location, according to Infirmary Health.
“People want the convenience of having medical care close to home,” said Mark Nix, president and CEO of Infirmary Health, for the news release. “This new facility will offer residents of Daphne, Malbis and neighboring communities easy and convenient access to a variety of medical practices and specialty clinics.”
