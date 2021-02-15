Due to winter weather conditions, Infirmary Health’s COVID-19 vaccine allocation has been delayed. All COVID-19 vaccination appointments for Tuesday, February 16, will be rescheduled. Patients will be contacted directly to reschedule their appointments for later this week.
At this time, no additional changes are being made to operations across the Gulf Coast region. Officials say they will continue to provide additional weather updates as needed on our social media channels and at infirmaryhealth.org/weather.
