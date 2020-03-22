MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Infirmary Health said it will be taking appointments for COVID-19 testing.
Mobile and Baldwin County residents with symptoms can call 251-341-2819 to speak with a nurse. The hotline will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. through March 27.
Symptoms include but are not limited to: Fever over 100.4, chills, muscle aches, runny nose, sore throat, cough, and shortness of breath.
Infirmary Health said a limited number of appointments are available. To qualify, patients must be over the age of 18 and a resident of Mobile or Baldwin Counties. The patient must also meet the CDC criteria to be tested.
Those who qualify will be given an appointment location and time. A clinician will assess symptoms and administer the test if needed. The test will be administered while the patient remains in their vehicle. Once swabbed, the patient will receive clear next steps from the medical provider.
The testing sites will be open March 23-25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.