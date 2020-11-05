PASCAGOULA, Miss. – Ingalls Avenue between Pascagoula Street and Desoto Street will be closed to thru traffic beginning Friday, November 6 at 12:00 p.m. officials announced Thursday.
According to officials, Necaise Brothers Construction anticipates the closure to last through March 2021. The preferred detour route is Dupont Avenue to Canty Street.
They say this is the first phase of a major road improvement project on Ingalls Avenue between Desoto Street and Market Street. The project consists of replacing water mains, sewer lines, and storm drains. Ingalls Avenue will be repaved and new ADA compliant sidewalks will be put in.
The $5.6 million dollar project is funded through a community development block grant, state funding, Jackson County funding, and City of Pascagoula funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.