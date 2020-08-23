PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries said its shipyard in Pascagoula will be closed on Monday as Hurricane Marco nears the Gulf Coast.
Ingalls said all shifts will be suspended on Monday and only employees specifically asked to report to work should do so.
The company will provide an update Monday afternoon about additional work changes in Pascagoula. The Ingalls’ UNO facility in Louisiana will be closed through Wednesday.
