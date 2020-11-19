SUMMERDALE, ALA. (WALA)- A bald eagle rescued in Baldwin County is in critical but stable condition.
The Orange Beach Wildlife Center posted pictures to its Facebook page and said it's not everyday they have a bald eagle as a patient!
The center has rescued more than 400 birds this year, but only two eagles.
Melissa Vinson, Coastal Programs Coordinator for the center said, "There's a lot of bald eagles here in Orange Beach and in the county but for us to get one in our care is actually pretty rare."
Vinson said two people called the center after they spotted the majestic bird in Summerdale struggling to fly.
"He was in a big open field, some farm land out in the county and we had to corral him. We weren't sure if we were going to get him. He kept flying from us. Kind of hobbling away. We were able to guide him into a fence," said Vinson.
Vinson said she thinks someone accidentally hit the eagle with their vehicle.
Her crew brought it in, gave it water, medication and a radiograph.
"There was a broken wing. It was actually a fractured humerus and we knew it needed some additional tests," Vinson said.
One of the Orange Beach Wildlife volunteers is a pilot and chartered the bird north, to the Southeastern Raptor Center at Auburn University.
Vinson said, "The bird is definitely critical. I've been communicating with Auburn a little bit. I think they're trying to decide the best treatment plan right now."
The Southeastern Raptor Center told FOX10 News on Thursday, the eagle is eating well and stable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.