LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Alabama Department of Corrections says an inmate is on the loose after escaping Wednesday night from the Loxley Work Release Center.
Travis Wyatt Dawson, 41, went missing at about 9 p.m., according to the ADOC.
Dawson is described as 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a number of tattoos, including a swastica and the name Makayla.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.
Dawson was serving a sentence after being convicted of possession of a controlled substance.
If you see the inmate or have any information about his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call the ADOC at 800-831-8825.
