MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate that escaped from a work release center in Mobile.
According to ADOC officials Patrick Leon Robinson, 34, escaped from the Mobile Work Release Center at 6 a.m. Sunday. He was last seen wearing white shirt, white pants, and white shoes.
Robinson is serving a 22-year sentence for a previous escape from custody in 2016.
The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking if anyone has seen Patrick Leon Robinson to give them a call at 800-831-8825
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.