Officials with the Alabama Department of Corrections are searching for inmate James Franklin.
Authorities say the 45-year-old walked away from his work detail at Langford Motors in Enterprise, Alabama at approximately 7 a.m.
Franklin was incarcerated at the Elba Work Release Center.
If you have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact authorities.
