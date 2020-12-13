PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) -- An inmate mistakenly released from the Jackson County jail is back in custody, according to the sheriff.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said a clerical error led to the release of 21-year old Javon Montreal King of Pascagoula around 6 p.m. on Friday. King was behind bars after Moss Point Police arrested him the previous day on charges of firing shots into a building, possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Deputies took King back into custody early Sunday morning at an apartment complex in St. Martin.
Ezell said his office is still trying to find what caused the mistake that led to King's release.
