MT. VERNON, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators said a man was shot in the head by a stray bullet while he was inside a bar in Mt. Vernon early Sunday morning.
Investigators said Windell Barnes, 39, was at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey on Highway 43 when he was wounded. According to Police Chief Byron Reynolds, the shot was fired when two people were fighting in the parking lot of a store next door to the bar.
Barnes was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Reynolds said the bullet went through the side wall of the building and hit Barnes in the head just before 1:45 a.m. on January 13.
The alleged gunman, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan Gay, has been arrested on a manslaughter charge. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail at 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
The Mobile County Sheriff's Office said it will be leading the investigation at the request of Mt. Vernon Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.