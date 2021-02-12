MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Hannah and Alen Alukic had only made it a couple of steps outside, when they were caught in the middle of gunfire at The Shoppes at Bel Air Friday afternoon.

“Those gunshots were flying right past us.”

They were barely outside as gunfire sprayed the busy mall parking lot, a bullet cutting the air between.

“We heard the bullet come right past us, we heard the sound off of it.”

The couple front and center of the unimaginable as the shooting played out before them.

Hannah, frozen with fear as her husband pushed her to the wall to protect her.

“It hit the wall next to us for sure so.. it was very scary. For a bullet to come by and you hear it, you know that’s close.”

A man, standing in the parking lot was shot and taken to University Hospital before emergency crews got there.

Mobile police arriving at the hospital just minutes after as investigators gathered evidence at the scene.

Several cars were struck by bullets as innocent bystanders, overcome with fear, took cover.

“We got to our car and there was a guy like in his floorboard laying there. One of them got back up and asked me ‘man are they really shooting?’ And I was like ‘yeah, you need to get out of here.’”

The couple says they never saw the victim, who was firing the shots or where they were coming from.

The victim is expected to survive.

MPD says he sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have not released any description of the suspect or the possible getaway car.

It’s unclear if surveillance cameras captured the crime.

FOX10 News has reached out to the mall’s management for comment.

This story will be updated once we hear back.