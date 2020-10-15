MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Insomnia Cookies announced that the company's Mobile location is set to open Friday, October 15.
The new bakery is adjacent to the University of South Alabama and will be the first Insomnia Cookies in the city and the fourth in the state of Alabama.
The store is located at 5753 Old Shell Road, Suite 102-B and will open at noon.
According to officials, to celebrate the grand opening, Insomnia Cookies will offer a free cookie for customers in addition to special late night deals from October 16th – October 18th.
Grand Opening Promotions:
• All Insomniacs ordering from the Mobile location between Friday, 10/16/20 and Sunday, 10/18/20 will receive one free Classic cookie either in-store or online with pick-up and/or delivery orders. For online orders, free cookie offer must be added to cart prior to checkout and delivery minimums apply.
• Experience “Late Night at Insomnia Cookies” from 10pm to close Friday, 10/16, Saturday, 10/17 and Sunday, 10/18 with $6 6-packs and mystery gift card giveaways. The $6 6-packs will be available both in-store and online with some customers receiving a surprise gift card with their $6 6-pack order.
“We are thrilled to start serving the city of Mobile with this new location. Old Shell Road is the perfect spot to satisfy any daytime or late-night cookie craving,” said Insomnia Cookies’ Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Carusona.
The Mobile storefront will remain open until 1 a.m. Sunday-Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday-Saturday for in-store visits, curbside pick-up and delivery to the surrounding neighborhoods and campus communities.
Insomnia Cookies offers a wide array of treats to satisfy any sweet tooth. The assortment of nine Classic cookie varieties includes Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Double Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, M&M, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip, and White Chocolate Macadamia.
The decadent Deluxe cookie is available in six delicious flavors: S’mores, Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Confetti, Salted Caramel, and Oatmeal Chocolate Walnut. Additional items available are ice cream (sold individually, between two cookies as a ‘Cookie’wich’ or as a scoop on top), brownies, the ‘Big’wich’ (icing between two cookies), and the quintessential cookie companion, milk.
Catering and bulk packages are also sold at all locations.
For more information visit www.insomniacookies.com or follow Insomnia Cookies on social media: www.facebook.com/insomniacookies (Facebook), @InsomniaCookies (Twitter; Instagram), and ‘cookiesVIP’ (Snapchat).
