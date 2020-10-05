MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officials with Insomnia Cookies announced that the company is opening a location in the Port City this fall.
They say the new bakery will be adjacent to the University of South Alabama and will be the first Insomnia Cookies in the city and the fourth in the state of Alabama.
The planned address is 5753 Old Shell Road, Suite 102-B.
The company say they are currently hiring for bakers, delivery drivers and shift leads. To learn more and apply, visit www.insomniacookies.com/careers.
According to a press release, Insomnia Cookies offers a wide array of treats to satisfy any sweet tooth. The assortment of nine Classic cookie varieties includes Chocolate Chunk, Snickerdoodle, Double Chocolate Chunk, Sugar, M&M, Double Chocolate Mint, Oatmeal Raisin, Peanut Butter Chip, and White Chocolate Macadamia. The decadent Deluxe cookie is available in six delicious flavors: S’mores, Peanut Butter Cup, Triple Chocolate Chunk, Confetti, Salted Caramel, and Oatmeal Chocolate Walnut. Additional items available are ice cream (sold individually, between two cookies as a ‘Cookie’wich’ or as a scoop on top), brownies, the ‘Big’wich’ (icing between two cookies), and the quintessential cookie companion, milk. Catering and bulk packages are also sold at all locations.
For more information visit www.insomniacookies.com or follow Insomnia Cookies on social media: www.facebook.com/insomniacookies (Facebook), @InsomniaCookies (Twitter; Instagram), and ‘cookiesVIP’ (Snapchat).
