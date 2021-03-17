In the coming weeks, Instagram will start exploring ways to make it more difficult for adults who have been exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior to interact with teens. This may include things like restricting these adults from seeing teen accounts in 'Suggested Users', preventing them from discovering teen content in Reels or Explore, and automatically hiding their comments on public posts by teens.
In addition to preventing conversations between adults and teens who don't follow one another, Instagram will start using prompts — or safety notices — to encourage teens to be cautious in conversations with adults they’re already connected to. Safety notices in DMs will notify young people when an adult who has been exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior is interacting with them in DMs. For example, if an adult is sending a large amount of friend or message requests to people under 18, Instagram will use this tool to alert the recipients within their DMs and give them an option to end the conversation, or block, report, or restrict the adult.
Encouraging teens to make their accounts private
Having a private account offers more protections for teens as they can better control who can see and interact with their content. Instagram recently added a new step when someone under 18 signs up for an Instagram account that gives them the option to choose between a public or private account. The goal is to encourage young people to opt for a private account by equipping them with information on what the different settings mean.
Instagram says it knows young people, like aspiring creators or athletes, find value in public accounts. So teens can still opt for a public account if they choose to do so after learning more about the options. If the teen doesn’t choose ‘private’ when signing up, Instagram will send them a notification later on highlighting the benefits of a private account and reminding them to check their settings.
The company says this is just a first step. It’s assessing additional measures to protect young people on Instagram, including additional privacy settings.
