The Internal Revenue Service today announced the reopening of the Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC), located at 1110 Montlimar Dr. in Mobile.
The office is resuming operations on Tuesday, October 28, 2019 following a month-long closure due to an electrical failure in the building. After conducting damage assessments, the agency made corrective actions to remedy the situation.
Taxpayers in need of service at the Mobile IRS TAC can now call the special toll-free number, 1-844-545-5640, to schedule an appointment.
“We strongly encourage taxpayers seeking assistance to first visit our website at IRS.gov,” said IRS Spokesperson Alejandra Castro. “Taxpayers can often get the tax information they need or resolve a tax problem without having to visit an IRS office.”
IRS.gov offers numerous online options for tax help that can save them time and effort. Services include:
• Where’s My Refund?, people can check their refund status and estimated delivery date
• Free File, free tax software offered through IRS partners to allow you to file your taxes online
• Get Transcript, order a transcript online and have it mailed
• Direct Pay, make tax payments or estimated tax payments directly debited from a checking or savings account
• Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, individuals or businesses can make all type of federal tax payments
• Online Payment Agreement, eligible taxpayers can set up installment payments for taxes owed
• Where’s My Amended Return, taxpayers can track the status of their amended return
• Answers to tax law questions, provides direct links to helpful resources to answer many tax questions
• All IRS Forms and Publications, find and download current tax forms, instructions and publications
For additional information on available services, check out Publication 5136, the IRS Services Guide.
