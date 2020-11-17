PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA)-- A devastating train wreck Tuesday afternoon in Prichard claimed the life of one man and injured two others who were all part of a railroad crew working on the tracks near Wilson Avenue.
According to Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner, the person who died was from Mississippi.
He and four others were just doing their jobs, when the unimaginable happened.
A train came barreling right at them, on the same tracks they were working on.
Video captured by Fox10 News shows the front of the train pinned up against a truck carrying railroad ties, pressed onto a backhoe still sitting on the tracks.
It’s not clear where exactly on the tracks the crew was working.
Residents say they noticed them out there as early as 10:00 a.m.
“They was on the tracks today.. the trucks and all… I pass through here all the time and I saw them, they was like putting ties down on the rail tracks,” said one man.
The Mayor sending out a statement Tuesday night saying the city mourns the victim’s death and their “heartfelt condolences go out to the victim’s family.”
After hours sitting on the tracks crews drove the backhoe and truck that were hit out onto the street as the railroad crossing flashed it’s lights, the train coming through moments later.
Investigators are now working to figure out what exactly went wrong.
We’re told only three railroad companies run through Prichard, but all three have told Fox10 News that this was not one of their trains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.