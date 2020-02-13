FOX10 News on Wednesday examined the future of electric cars, looking at whether they will remain a tiny segment of automobiles or soon explode into the mass market.

The jury is still out on that, but interviews with Mobile-area residents pumping gas suggested some hesitancy about making the jump to electric.

“I just don’t think I’d like it. I like what I’m driving,” said Yvonne Kimbrell, noting that an electric vehicle wouldn’t offer enough of upgrade on fuel savings from the gas-electric hybrid she drives now.

Thilo Smoot said he would like to buy an electric car at some point. But he pointed to a number of obstacles stopping him now.

“The price,” he said. “And the range. The range. They need to, they need to kind of lengthen the range.”

So, how much can you save on gas? The answer depends on the price of gas and how much you drive. Compare how much you spend on gas with the cost in electricity if you had Gulf Shores resident Bob Keener’s Tesla Model 3. Just remember that when you see that annual savings figure, Keener paid about $50,000 for his vehicle.

(Click here if you are viewing on the FOX10 News app).