PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) – In keeping city parks shuttered for more than a year because of COVID-19, elected officials point to federal health guidelines as justification.

City Councilwoman Severia Campbell Morris said Monday the city is following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I do emphasize the fact that we should remain in compliance with CDC in regards to their recommendations, because they are the experts,” she said.

The councilwoman’s rationale echoes what Mayor Jimmie Gardner told FOX10 News on Friday.

“Should we just rush to that, or should we really look at everything and make sure that we’re doing what’s right in the best interest of the citizens?” he said.

But in keeping parks closed, Prichard actually is contradicting the most recent recommendations from the CDC.

“People are encouraged to use parks, trails, and open spaces safely while following current guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the agency states in guidance to park administrators, last updated in January.

Health experts widely consider the risk of outdoor transmission to be low. Rendi Murphree, director of the Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services at the Mobile County Health Department, agreed at her briefing Monday that parks are safe – particularly for the fully vaccinated. But she added that it is a different story for youth sports.

“It’s still risky to get a group of kids together indoor or outdoors if they're not fully vaccinated,” she said.

After FOX10 News showed the CDC guidance on parks to Morris, the councilwoman agreed it might be time for the parks to reopen.

“I think that the parks can be open as long as the guidelines and things are followed, and you have someone there to make sure that those policies are followed,” she said.

City Council President Ossia Edwards said she had nothing to add to what she told FOX10 News on Friday – that the council was following that mayor’s lead and that the city would revisit the issue next month.

“That came from the administration, the mayor. … He asked us to support the resolution,” she said.

Edwards said the council likely would vote to reopen the parks if the mayor decides it is time to do so.

“I’m only one council person, one vote,” she said.

Morris said the council should not wait until June to consider whether to change the policy.

“I would recommend that it comes up and be reviewed prior to June – give the citizens something in regards to Memorial Day.”

Some residents have complained that the city is not maintaining the parks, particularly when it comes to cutting the grass. The mayor denies that.

FOX10 News has asked for a copy of the city budget. The city did not immediately provide that, but spokesman TJ Pettway told FOX10 News that the amount of money devoted to city parks is “little to none.”

What’s more, Edwards said that the council’s committee on parks and recreation is not active.