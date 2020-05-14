MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the coronavirus stimulus and expanded unemployment benefits affect regular people.
Investigative reporter Brendan Kirby offered more answers on Thursday:
QUESTION: Many viewers on Social Security say they have not received their stimulus payments. Do you have any information for them?
BRENDAN: This breaks down into a bunch of different categories. But the Internal Revenue Service at this point has processed most stimulus payments for Social Security and Supplement Security Income recipients who also file taxes.
If you began receiving Social Security retirement, survivors’ or disability benefits before Jan. 1 and you don’t file tax returns, payments have been scheduled. The IRS says they will come by mid-May.
If you had a dependent, you had until April 22 to alert the IRS about that child to get the additional $500. If you didn’t, the only way you can get that dependent money now is by filing a tax return next year.
For people who started receiving SSI before Jan. 1, the money was supposed to come this week. But for people who normally get SSI payments on a Direct Express card and did not provide banking information to the IRS, the money will come as a check in the mail. And again, you will have to file a tax return next year if you have a dependent the government does not know about.
Then there are people who only started receiving benefits after Jan. 1 of this year. For people who filed returns in 2018 or 2019, they were supposed to be paid that way. But if people were not previously filing taxes because their income was too low, they are supposed to use the non-filer portal on the IRS website.
QUESTION: We heard from a viewer who is a representative payee of a Social Security recipient asking how the stimulus works in that case.
BRENDAN: Some Social Security recipients designate family members or others to be representative payees to manage their monthly Social Security payments.
How this works with the stimulus has been up in the air. But the Social Security Administration on Thursday gave guidance on that.
If the Social Security recipient with a representative payee filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019, the IRS sent the payment via direct deposit or check.
But if the recipient did not file a tax return, here’s how it works:
- An individual representative payee should receive the payment on behalf of their recipient from the IRS by May 27. It will come to the same bank account or Direct Express card as the recipient’s monthly payment. If the person usually get that by check, the Social Security Administration is waiting for confirmation from the IRS as to when the stimulus check will be sent.
- The information is the same for an organizational representative payee – a social service organization, government agency or other entity appointed to help manage a recipient’s benefits. The only difference is that the payee may receive the stimulus electronically or by check in the mail.
QUESTION: What is the latest on a hunt for a vaccine?
BRENDAN: The head of the World Health Organization said this week that a novel coronavirus vaccine may come faster than the 12-to-18-month timeframe that experts originally predicted.
WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said there are more than 100 candidates for a vaccine from around the world, with “seven for eight” considered to have the best chance.
He did not identify those candidates, but he said thousands of researchers have been working to accelerate the timeline. It will costly. Some 40 nations, organizations and banks have pledged $8 billion for the effort. But the WHO chief says that won’t be enough.
One interesting development: Bloomberg News reported this week on a promising vaccine under development in France by the pharmaceutical giant Sanofi. If it is successful, that vaccine will not go first to other European countries. It will come to the United States. Why? Because the United States invested first, putting up $30 million in research funds.
QUESTION: Normally, vaccine development takes a long time because it goes through a methodical system of animal testing and then human trials in controlled settings. But tell us about a controversial idea to speed that up.
BRENDAN: It is called a human challenge trial. The Wall Street Journal had a report on that this week.
The idea is to intentionally try to infect people with the coronavirus to test how effective a potential vaccine is. The upside of this approach is that you know right away if your vaccine doesn’t work because the test subjects will start getting sick.
That could cut months off of the development process.
Usually, when a vaccine is ready for human trials, researchers gather a large group of people and give half the vaccine and half a placebo. Then they go about their normal lives while researchers collect data over months to see who has been infected and who hasn’t.
While intentionally exposing people to the virus can get results faster, the downside is that you are intentionally infecting them to a potentially deadly virus.
It’s touched off an ethical debate among scientists. Is it ethical to intentionally try to expose people – even volunteers?
QUESTION: We got a question from a viewer who is self-employed and has been collecting unemployment benefits. But now he has an opportunity to earn some money. How will that affect his unemployment status?
BRENDAN: It depends on how much he makes. The self-employed are only eligible for benefits because of the expansion included in the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. But the rules are similar to regular beneficiaries in terms of work.
If you work for pay during any week, you have to report that to the Alabama Department of Labor. Those earnings will be counted in calculating your benefit.
If the money you earned is below your Weekly Benefit Amount, you will be eligible for a reduced payment. If it’s over that amount, you will get any payment.
Let’s look at an example. The maximum WBA is $275. So, let’s say a photographer who has been out of work has a chance to shoot some graduation photos and his WBA is $275. If he earns $200 in a week, he will get $675 that week -- $75 plus the additional $600 in federal money – instead of the normal 875.
But if he makes $400 that week, that is over the WBA. He would get nothing, since the additional $600 is dependent upon qualifying for at least some state benefits.
But if that photographer in the following week doesn’t make anything, he would be eligible for his normal amount.
QUESTION: We keep getting questions about trying to get through the Labor Department. Any update on this?
BRENDAN: Tara Hutchison, a spokeswoman for the department, told FOX10 News that officials are aware of how frustrated lots of people are. The lines remain congested. She did indicate the state plans to launch some improvements next week to relieve that congestion.
Stay tuned on that.
In the meantime, the best we can suggest is to try the following:
- To call, the number is 800-361-4524. People familiar with dialing this number know that they are likely to get a message informing them of a high call load. Hopefully, that will get better.
- To email, the address is uc.inquiry@labor.alabama.gov. This certainly is no magic bullet. But hopefully whatever the state has planned for next week will improve the situation.
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
