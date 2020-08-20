MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’s response to the coronavirus affects regular people.
Here is investigative reporter Brendan Kirby with Thursday’s installment:
QUESTION: Here’s something you don’t see a lot. The Internal Revenue Service is sending checks to some people – with interest. Tell us about that.
BRENDAN: Usually when we’re talking about interest, it’s Uncle Sam charging taxpayers for late payments.
But the agency is sending boosted tax refunds to about 13.9 million taxpayers. This has to do with the postponement of the tax filing deadline to July 15 because of COVID-19. Taxpayers who waited that long still filed that return on time. That means the government held on to money three months longer than normal.
Most of the interest payments will be issued separately and most will be sent via direct deposit.
Now, don’t get too excited. The average payment is only going to be $18. And if it’s more than $10, guess what? It’s taxable. So, you’ll have to record it on a Form 1099-INT and then give part of it back to the IRS next year.
QUESTION: The IRS giveth, and the IRS taketh. OK, we’ve got questions about the stimulus program. Some people used the “Non-Filers” tool on the IRS website to register for the stimulus payment and now they need to file their 2019 tax return. They want to know if they can do that electronically. But they are in the for a surprise.
BRENDAN: This could cause a lot of confusion.
The IRS said this week that the “Non-Filers” tool wasn’t meant for people who filed tax returns. It was set up for folks who make too little to be required to file returns. That way, the IRS could get money to qualified adults that it didn’t have banking and home address information for.
So, if you used the “Non-Filers” tool and you have to file a tax return now, don’t do it electronically. Instead, you will have to complete a 2019 Form 1040 or 1040-SR and mail it in. Write “Amended EIP Return” at the top and send it in.
At this point, you’re more than a month past the extended July 15 filing date. So, you’re going to be charged interest on whatever you owe
(If you have a #COVIDINFO question for investigative reporter Brendan Kirby, email him at Brendan.Kirby@fox10tv.com)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.