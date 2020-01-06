HAYNEVILLE. Ala. (AP) - A state investigator testified that a teenager admitted to shooting an Alabama sheriff who was attempting to disperse loiterers at a gas station.
A judge held a preliminary hearing Monday for 18-year-old William Chase Johnson. Johnson is charged with capital murder for the slaying of Lowndes County Sheriff John Williams Sr.
Lt. Shawn Loughridge of the State Bureau of Investigation testified that Johnson admitted to the shooting after being taken into custody and that store video showed the sheriff falling after approaching Johnson's truck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.