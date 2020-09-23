PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WALA) --The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said it identified the man found dead in the Pascagoula River on Tuesday.
Investigators said 29-year-old Dustin Lee Suttles of Gautier was found in the water near the Roy Cumbest Bridge. The department could not identify him at first and released a photo of a tattoo on Suttles's arm. Family members recognized the tattoo and called investigators.
A boat was found about a quarter-mile downriver from where his body was discovered. Investigators said they do not know who owns the boat.
A cause of death has not been determined.
