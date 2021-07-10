CRESTVIEW, Fla. --According to Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, investigators are on the scene of an apparent homicide at Shoal River Wayside Park, also known as Duggan Park, in Crestview.
A call came in around 1:30 this afternoon after a person spotted a man on the ground with what appeared to be blood.
OCSO investigators are now asking for the public's help in locating the victim's 2007 red Nissan pickup truck.
Anyone with information on the truck should call 911 or report it to your local law enforcement.
They advise though to not make contact with anyone near the truck.
