CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- The Clarke County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man who is connected to a theft case.
Investigators said someone broke into a vehicle parked at Clarke County High School and stole a purse on Tuesday, January 28. Later that night, a man used a debit card from the purse to buy $1400 worth of gift cards from Walgreens and Walmart.
The man who used the card was caught on camera as he walked out of the Walmart. Deputies said he left the store and got into a light-colored SUV.
Anyone who can help investigators is asked to call Chief Investigator Ron Baggette at (251) 744-2128 or (251) 275-3773.
