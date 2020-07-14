ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators released new details about a boat accident that killed one and injured two others in Orange Beach on Sunday.
According to ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, the boat was heading east in Wolf Bay when it suddenly changed directions causing three people on board to be ejected. The unoccupied boat continued moving in a circular path and struck the people in the water.
Troopers said 53-year-old Shannon Cory Clark of Plainview, Texas was killed. Forrest Andrew Benner, 54, of Orange Beach is in stable condition at Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola. Kellie Rebecca Benner, 49, Orange Beach is in critical condition at University Hospital in Mobile.
