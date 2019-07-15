The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation released the name of the Mobile man found dead in a marsh after leading State Troopers on a high-speed chase.
Captain James Rigby said as Billy Gene Wycoff, 24, died from a single gunshot wound to the head on Thursday, July 11.
The chase started around 9 p.m that night on Theodore Dawes Road in Mobile. The driver got on I-10 eastbound and reached speeds of 115mph as the suspect led officers through the Wallace Tunnel and onto the Bayway.
Troopers said Wycoff exited I-10 eastbound at the Causeway and struck another vehicle before exiting his car and running to the marsh along the road.
The State Troopers at the scene heard a gunshot fired by the suspect. After pulling back and waiting for backup, Wycoff's body was found near the shoreline a few minutes later.
The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation said the investigation is ongoing, and findings will be turned over to the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with any additional information about the case is asked to call investigators at 334-637-0131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.