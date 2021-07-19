MALBIS, ALA. (WALA)- Baldwin County Investigators are still trying to figure out exactly what happened early Sunday morning when a wanted man was shot and killed by officers.

The Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit said Clint Dearman had warrants out for being a convicted felon with a gun and officers on scene knew he was armed and dangerous.

"Mr. Dearmon did not obey the verbal commands that were given to him. He actually was in the backseat of the car. They asked him to stay where he was to keep his hands where the officers could see him. He climbed over the front seat, got into the driver's seat, and while doing so. The officers noticed that he, you know, had a firearm," said Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said four different officers with Spanish Fort Police and the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office fired at Dearmon and hit him multiple times. Dearmon died on scene.

Whether or not Dearmon fired at them, is still under investigation.

Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said, "I can't speak to exactly what it is that they saw...certainly believe that there was a real threat there that, you know, there was a firearm present, you have a convicted felon someone who's currently wanted and I think that was the appropriate response at the time"

Two months prior to this, Dearmon went to Clarke County Jail for allegedly firing at Choctaw County officers.

District Attorney Spencer Walker said former Sheriff Ray Norris let Dearmon out on a medical bond and shouldn't have.

Norris told FOX10 News, the Clarke County Jail couldn't afford a nurse to watch Dearmon 24/7 and he was too badly injured for them to treat him properly.